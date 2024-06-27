Kaziranga Authorities Fully Prepared To Tackle Floods: Official

"In Kaziranga, the flood is a very important aspect because a good flood is also helpful for Kaziranga landscape. But at the same time, the migration of wild animals has also happened from Kaziranga to higher grounds in Karbi Anglong. For this year also, we are prepared. There are nine designated corridors from where the animals are regularly crossing. We have put additional frontline staff there. We have used technologies including vehicular speed sensor cameras on the National Highway - 37 so that we can minimize road accidents with wild animals. Our frontline staff are continuously engaged in anti-poaching activities and doing their duties round the clock. We have provided them country boats, life jackets, raincoats and whatever is required," Sonali Ghosh added.