Assam: EC Orders Probe Against CM Sarma for Violating MCC

The Assam State Election Commission has ordered a probe against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the campaigning for Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls scheduled to be held on April 22.

The State Election Commission on Monday asked Kamrup (M) deputy commissioner Pallab Gopal Jha to conduct a probe into the alleged violation of the model code of conduct by the chief minister.

The probe was ordered based on a complaint lodged by Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) alleging that Chief Minister Sarma during the election campaign resorted to corrupt practices and violated poll code of conduct by announcing to provide land patta to landless residents of Guwahati.

The AJP alleged that the chief minister induced the voters by offering an extension of Arunodoi scheme and offering Rs 10 crores to each ward for development activities if they vote for the BJP candidates.

