Assam: Eco-Sensitive Zone Declared in Kaziranga

The Assam government on Wednesday took major decisions in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The decisions taken in the cabinet meeting are:

· Many areas in Kaziranga have been declared as eco-sensitive zone for the safety of the animals. Every 10 kilometer areas have been declared as eco-sensitive zone

· 7 areas have been declared as protective area in Kaziranga and 11 reserve forest

· No construction could be done in these eco-sensitive areas. Permissions will not be granted for any kind of construction work in the eco-sensitive zones

· 9 areas in Kaziranga have been declared as Animal Corridor

· The cabinet also decided to pay arrears to the employees of the paper mills within 3-4 months

