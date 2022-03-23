I-T Dept Conducts Raid at Hero MotoCorp MD’s Residence & Office

The income tax department has conducted raids at the residence of Hero MotoCorp Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Munjal. Raids have also been conducted at his Gurugram office.
The raids have been on since early morning.
News agency ANI while quoting sources said that premises linked to the top officials of the company are covered in this search.
The two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, is led by Pawan Munjal. It has present in 40 countries in Asia, Africa, South America and Central America.
