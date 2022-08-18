Assam: Education Dept Official Arrested for Accepting Bribe in Dhubri

A team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Thursday arrested a state government employee of the education department for accepting bribe.

The arrested employee has been identified as Jatindra Nath Roy. He was employed as the Upper Division Assistant (UDA) of the Hadurhat Dharmasala Higher Secondary School in Dhubri district of Assam.

Roy was caught red-handed while accepting money for transferring complainant’s service sheet and LPC.

Taking to twitter, Special DGP Law and Order, GP Singh wrote, “Relentless campaign. Sri Jatindra Nath Roy, UDA of Hadurhat Dharmasala H.S. School, Dhubri district has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for transferring complainant’s service sheet and LPC.”