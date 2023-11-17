Assam School Education Dept Announces Transfers | Check List

The nine transfers are as follows:

1) Sri Simanta Kumar Deka, AES, District Elementary Education Officer, Nalbari has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Golaghat.

2) Sri Prabhat Das, AES, Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Sonitpur has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Nagaon.

3) Sri Mridul Nath, AES, Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Nagaon has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Sonitpur.

4) Smti. Kabita Deka, AES, District Elementary Education Officer & Inspector of Schools, Dhemajl has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Tinsukia.

5) Smti. Bitupan Hazarika, AES, Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Tinsukia has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Dhemaji.

6) Dr. Samiron Bora, AES, Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Golaghat has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Dibrugarh.

7) Smti. Semina Yasmin Ara Rahman, AES, Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Cachar has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Hailakandi.

8) Smti. Binti Sharmah, AES, Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Dibrugarh has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Charaideo.

9) Sri Jayanta Thakuria, AES, Inspector of Schools, Nalbari has been posted as District Elementary Education Officer, Nalbari (Additional Charge).