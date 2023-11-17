Assam School Education Dept Announces Transfers | Check List

In a significant development, the Department of School Education, Assam issued directives for the transfer of various Inspectors of Schools and District Elementary Education Officers across the state.
In the order issued by the School Education Department, a total of nine Inspector of Schools and District Elementary Education Officers have been transferred and posted at new places.
The nine transfers are as follows:
1) Sri Simanta Kumar Deka, AES, District Elementary Education Officer, Nalbari has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Golaghat.
2) Sri Prabhat Das, AES, Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Sonitpur has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Nagaon.
3) Sri Mridul Nath, AES, Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Nagaon has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Sonitpur.
4) Smti. Kabita Deka, AES, District Elementary Education Officer & Inspector of Schools, Dhemajl has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Tinsukia.
5) Smti. Bitupan Hazarika, AES, Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Tinsukia has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Dhemaji.
6) Dr. Samiron Bora, AES, Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Golaghat has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Dibrugarh.
7) Smti. Semina Yasmin Ara Rahman, AES, Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Cachar has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Hailakandi.
8) Smti. Binti Sharmah, AES, Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Dibrugarh has been transferred and posted as Inspector of Schools & District Elementary Education Officer, Charaideo.
9) Sri Jayanta Thakuria, AES, Inspector of Schools, Nalbari has been posted as District Elementary Education Officer, Nalbari (Additional Charge).