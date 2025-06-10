School Hours in Assam to be Adjusted Due to Heatwave

With temperatures climbing steadily across the Northeast, Assam's Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, has instructed District Commissioners to proactively revise school timings based on local weather conditions to ensure the safety of students.

In a message posted on social media platform X on Monday, Dr. Pegu stated, “In view of the heat wave alert issued by the Meteorological Department, all District Commissioners are requested to remain vigilant and exercise their delegated authority to reschedule school hours as per local weather conditions.”

In view of the heat wave alert issued by the Meteorological Department, all District Commissioners are requested to remain vigilant and exercise their delegated authority to reschedule school hours as per local weather conditions.@himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam @Samagra_Assam pic.twitter.com/WOzStdMycV — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 10, 2025

Although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not yet declared a formal heatwave for Assam, several areas in the state have reported maximum temperatures between 35°C and 39°C in recent days. The directive, therefore, serves as a preventive measure aimed at protecting schoolchildren from the adverse effects of extreme heat.

Meanwhile, the IMD’s latest advisory has forecast severe heatwave conditions in parts of north and central India.

On Tuesday, regions including Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness scorching heat, with temperatures expected to stay alarmingly high throughout the day.

In states like Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and coastal Andhra Pradesh, the weather is set to remain hot and humid, adding to public discomfort. The IMD has also warned of warm night conditions in areas such as Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh, indicating little overnight relief from the oppressive heat.