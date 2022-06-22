Assam: Educational Institutes In Darrang To Remain Closed Till Saturday

The district administration of the Darrang district of Assam on Wednesday declared all educational institutions in the district will remain closed till June 25.

The decision comes as floods wreak havoc in several parts of the state following continuous downpour over the past week.

According to an official order from the district administration, all educational institutions, both private and government-funded, will remain closed from Thursday till Saturday.

However, any examinations scheduled to be held in these dates, will go ahead as per the schedule.