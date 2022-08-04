Assam: Elderly Man Killed, 4 Others Injured After Being Hit By BSF Vehicle

An elderly man was killed and four others were injured after being hit by a vehicle belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF) in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The accident took place at Kanuri area in Golakganj, sources informed.

The deceased has been identified as one Golapjan Behua.

Following the incident, the four injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and took stock of the situation.

On Wednesday, three people were killed after being mowed down by a speeding vehicle in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

According to reports, the three of them were daily wage labourers and were waiting near the roadside when a speeding vehicle mowed them down.

The incident was reported at Jaipur Natun Ali road in the district.