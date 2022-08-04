Assam: Lat Mandal Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe in Charaideo

Officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, Assam has arrested Lat Mandal of Sapekhati Revenue Circle in Charaideo district, Hari Prasad Das for demanding bribe of Rs. 10,000.

Das demanded the money from the complainant for mutation of a plot of land measuring 1 katha 3 lecha located at Borhat Misajan village under Sapekhati Revenue circle.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam for taking needful legal action against the Das. Accordingly, a trap was laid on August 4, 2022 at Borhat Misajan village under Charaideo district by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption, Assam.

The Lat Mandal came to the village for collecting the bribe amount from the complainant. Shri Hari Prasad Das was caught red handed today immediately after he received bribe of Rs. 5,000/- (Rupees five thousand only) from the complainant.

The tainted bribe money was recovered from the possession of Shri Hari Prasad Dasin the presence of independent witnesses and has been seized by the team.

In this regard, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 04.08.2022 vide ACB P.S case no – 23/2022 U/S 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Shri Hari Prasad Das.

Necessary legal follow up actions are underway.