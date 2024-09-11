Assam: Elderly Man Sexually Assaults 16-Year-Old Girl On Multiple Occasions; Arrested

In a disturbing incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 50-year-old man at Palashbari under Assam’ Kamrup district.
The accused, identified as Hiren Kalita, is alleged to have assaulted the minor on multiple occasions, including at his home and at her school. Kalita also threatened the girl with severe consequences if she told anybody about the assaults.
On Tuesday, the girl confided in a local woman that her school friends had been taunting her about the older man. Suspicious, the woman encouraged the girl to reveal the truth. The girl then recounted the traumatic incidents to the woman, who subsequently informed the girl's mother.
The victim's mother revealed that the girl is mentally challenged and the elderly had taken advantage of it.
Following the revelation, enraged locals demanded the immediate arrest of Kalita. The police responded swiftly, detaining the accused and bringing him to the Palashbari police station for interrogation.