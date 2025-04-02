Assam: Electrician Electrocuted in Azara’s Rani, One Critical

A tragic incident unfolded in Garopara under Rani Police Station, where an electrician was electrocuted while on duty, resulting in his death, while another worker sustained critical injuries.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Tapan Kalita, while Inda Mahanta, another contractual worker from the electricity department, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Guwahati for treatment.

According to reports, the two workers were engaged in power line maintenance under the Loharghat electricity sub-division when an unidentified official allegedly restored the power supply without notifying them. As a result, Kalita was electrocuted on the spot.

Following the incident, Kalita’s body was sent for post-mortem with the assistance of Palashbari Police. The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who have blamed the electricity department for negligence. Protesters gathered at Palashbari Police Station, demanding a thorough investigation and compensation for Kalita’s family.

Despite the gravity of the situation, no officials from the electricity department have visited the site, further fueling public anger. Locals have urged the government to take responsibility and ensure justice for the victim’s family.

Also Read: Minor Boy Electrocuted To Death In Assam’s Mayong