Minor Boy Electrocuted To Death In Assam’s Mayong

A minor boy tragically died after coming in contact with a high-voltage electrical wire at Mayong under Assam’s Morigaon district on Tuesday morning.

According to information received, the child, identified as Minhazul, was walking along the roadside when he accidentally touched the wire, resulting in a fatal electric shock. He died on the spot.

Meanwhile, residents have blamed the power department for negligence in the unfortunate incident. They have informed both the district administration and Mayong police about the incident, calling for immediate action.

Last month, a mother and her son lost their lives after being electrocuted by a high-voltage exposed wire during the Durga Puja festivities in Assam’s Orang.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Akhtara Khatun and her minor son, Saqib Ahmed. Initially, the minor boy was found struggling after being electrocuted, and when his mother rushed to save him, the due met a tragic end.

