Assam: Elementary Education and Secondary Education Depts Merged

The Assam Government has merged the Elementary Education Department and the Secondary Education Department with the new nomenclature of 'Department of School Education'.

A Notification issued by the Governor of Assam stated that the merger will come into force with immediate effect. The Notification mentioned that "consequent upon the merger, all officers and staff of the Elementary Education Department and the Secondary Education Department shall automatically be under the administrative control of the Department of School Education.

All correspondence relating to the Elementary Education Department and the Secondary Education Department will now be made in the name of Department of School Education.



"All the existing Directorates and organizations under the Elementary Education Department and the Secondary Education Department will now be under the administrative control of the Department of School Education," the Notification stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the merger of the two departments has been made to facilitate implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), which prescribes a 5+3+3+4 formula in place of the earlier 10+2 formula.



