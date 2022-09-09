India Declares State Mourning On Sept 11 In Honour Of Queen Elizabeth

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that a day of state mourning will be observed in the country on September 11 (Sunday) "as a mark of respect" for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," the press release read.

On this day, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout the country on all buildings where the flag is flown regularly.

"There will be no official entertainment on the day," the ministry said.

Britain’s longest-reigning monach, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday. She was 96.

With the queen’s death, her son Charles will now become the monarch. The coronation will however will not take place for months.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” it added.

Queen Elizebeth II came to the throne in 1952 and reigned for 70 years. Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and including Liz Truss, born 101 years later in 1975, and appointed by the Queen earlier this week.