Assam: Elephant Attack Kills 2 in Numaligarh Within 24 Hours

In yet another tragic incident, a man lost his life following a wild elephant attack near Assam's Numaligarh, marking the second fatality within 24 hours in the Bokial Forest Range area. The spate of recent attacks has triggered panic among local residents.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Debcharan Nuniya, a resident of Jackson Grant village near Numaligarh. According to eyewitness accounts, the victim was on guard duty at a privately-owned tea plantation located in front of his residence when a wild elephant charged at him during the night. The attack proved fatal, with the victim succumbing to his injuries at the scene.

This latest incident follows closely on the heels of a similar tragedy in the same forest jurisdiction, underscoring the escalating human-wildlife conflict in the region. The Bokial Forest Range, under whose jurisdiction both incidents occurred, has become a flashpoint for such encounters, leaving the local populace gripped by fear and insecurity.