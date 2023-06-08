Assam: Elephant Calf Falls Into Well, Dies

In a tragic turn of events, an elephant calf died after falling into a well in Assam’s Udarguri district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Thursday morning.
As per sources, the elephant calf, along with its herd, had strayed out of the jungle in search of food. While returning, the calf came across a well and attempted to drink water from it, however, it slipped and fell deep into it.
The incident was reported near Badlapara tea estate in the district.
Locals discovered the carcass hours later and immediately informed forest authorities. After much effort, the carcass was pulled out of the well.
Notably, this is the second such incident to occur within 24 hours in the same area. On Wednesday morning, another elephant calf had fallen into the well and died while attempting to drink water from it.
While expressing grief at the calf’s tragic demise, the villagers said wild elephants are often seen straying out of the forest due to shortage of food and water.