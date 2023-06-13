Assam: Elephant Calf Found Dead In Drain

An elephant calf was found dead in a drain in Assam’s Udalguri district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Tuesday morning.
According to information received, the carcass of the baby elephant was recovered from a drain at Orangajuli tea estate located in Khoirabari block in the district.
The cause of its death is yet to be established. Forest officials were informed and are yet to reach the spot.
Meanwhile, a large herd of elephants is seen surrounding the carcass and are refusing to leave.
Notably, this is the third tusker to have died in the district in a matter of just 10 days.
Earlier on Thursday, an elephant calf died after falling into a well near Badlapara tea estate in Udalguri district.
The elephant calf, along with its herd, had strayed out of the jungle in search of food. While returning, the calf came across a well and attempted to drink water from it, however, it slipped and fell deep into it.
Locals discovered the carcass hours later and immediately informed forest authorities. After much effort, the carcass was pulled out of the well.