Assam: Pregnant Minor Girl Rescued from Retired Policeman’s Residence

In a shocking incident, a pregnant minor girl was rescued from the residence of a retired policeman in Assam’s Hailakandi district, reports emerged on Tuesday.
Carrying out a joint operation in the district, a team of child rights and Hailakandi Police rescued the minor girl from the accused's residence, sources said.
The police arrested the retired policeman, identified as Sukur Ali Barbhuiya, in connection with the incident.
Further details underway.
Last Friday, four minor children were subjected to physical assault and humiliation by a salon owner in the Difloo Tea Estate situated in Bokakhat. The incident took place at a salon owned by Papu Thakur, located on Naharjan Diffloo Road.
According to sources, the children, aged between 8 and 12 years, from the Difloo garden, entered the salon consuming lichi drink and Coca-Cola, upon which the children were forced to kneel for six hours while enduring verbal and physical abuse by the salon owner. The salon owner proceeded to shave their heads, further exacerbating their humiliation.
According to sources, Keshav Kurmi, the president of the village protection witnessed the entire ordeal. This had raised questions among the conscious community, as they wonder who granted Kurmi the right to take the law into his own hands.
After then incident came to fore, the Assam Tea Tribes Student’s Union (ATTSA), lodged an FIR at the Bokakhat police station seeking justice for the children.