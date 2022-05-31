Assam: Elephant Calf Found Dead In Nagaon

A carcass of an elephant calf was recovered in Assam’s Nagaon on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, the calf was found on a swamp at Salbari area along the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border.

The baby elephant was discovered by locals after which they informed forest officials.

It is suspected that the animal had died yesterday, however, the cause of its death is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier yesterday, a wild elephant was killed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district after being mowed by the Mariani-Guwahati BG express train.

The deceased animal was reportedly among a herd of 5-6 elephants who were crossing the railway tracks.

Unfortunately, the wild jumbo somehow got stranded from the group and was killed after being knocked by the train.

The other elephants managed to get away safely.

The carcass of the elephant was later successfully pulled out with the help of crane.

