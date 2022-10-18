Assam: Elephant Calf Found Dead Near Kaziranga

The carcass of an elephant calf was recovered from near the Kaziranga national park in Assam on Monday night.

According to reports, the calf was found dead inside a reserve forest near Kaziranga national park under Kaliabor sub-division in Assam’s Nagaon district.

Following post-mortem, the forest department buried the baby elephant at the site of the recovery.

It is learned that the calf died after getting knocked by adult elephant. It was also reportedly suffering from some disease.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the calf’s death.