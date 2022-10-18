Assam: School Teacher Suspended For Sexually Abusing Student

A school teacher was suspended on charges of sexually abusing a student on the premises of the institute in Assam’s Kamrup district.

A case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO was registered against him based on the complaint.

The accused, identified as Apurba Thakuria, is an assistant teacher of a government school. He was served a show cause notice by Kamrup Inspector of Schools on October 14.

He however did not respond to the show cause notice till the issuance of the suspension order.

Later on October 15, Thakuria was put under suspension with immediate effect.