Assam: Elephant Carcass Recovered From River In Numaligarh

The carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a river at Numaligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday night.

As per reports, the jumbo was first spotted by locals in Doigrung river, after which they informed forest officials.

It is suspected that the elephant died after falling into a sandpit which was mined illegally.

Further investigation is on.

Last month, the carcass of an elephant was found under mysterious circumstances at Rani in the outskirts of Guwahati.

This comes a day after celebrations on the occasion of World Elephant Day. According to reports, locals suspect it to be the work of poachers.

Officials informed that the carcass was missing its trunk and tusks. A large portion of its body was also cut-off, they said.

Moreover, the elephant was killed three days ago, officials added.