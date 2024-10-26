Assam

Assam: Elephant Found Killed and Mutilated Near Indo-Bhutan Border

At approximately 2 PM today, locals on a drive stumbled upon the elephant's carcass and immediately alerted the Baksa district forest department.
An elephant has tragically become a victim of poaching in Baksa district, where it was ruthlessly killed and mutilated. This heartbreaking incident unfolded at Lebra-Santipur, situated along the Indo-Bhutan border.

At approximately 2 PM today, locals on a drive stumbled upon the elephant's carcass and immediately alerted the Baksa district forest department. Upon investigation, forest officials suspect that the majestic creature was targeted by poachers, igniting a profound concern for wildlife conservation in the area.

It should be noted that a team of forest officials has swiftly mobilized to conduct a thorough investigation into this heinous act, highlighting the urgent need to protect our wildlife from such brutal crimes.

Over 70 Forest Personnel Trained for Elephant Population Monitoring in Kaziranga
