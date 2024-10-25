Over 70 Forest Personnel Trained for Elephant Population Monitoring in Kaziranga

The training focused on critical aspects of elephant population estimation, including sampling encounter rates, determining group composition, and collecting dung samples for fecal DNA analysis. This year’s estimation methodology will utilize covariate-based Spatially Explicit Capture-Recapture (SECR) modeling, allowing for individual identification of elephants through DNA obtained from dung samples. This advanced approach mirrors the successful methodologies used in national-level tiger and leopard estimations, providing a robust scientific framework for accurate population counts.