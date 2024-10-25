Over 70 Forest Personnel Trained for Elephant Population Monitoring in Kaziranga

Project Elephant, spearheaded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), has commenced its synchronized elephant population estimation for 2023-24.
As part of this initiative, a comprehensive Training of Trainers (ToT) program was held at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, where over seventy frontline forest personnel from twenty-eight divisions across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland participated.
The training focused on critical aspects of elephant population estimation, including sampling encounter rates, determining group composition, and collecting dung samples for fecal DNA analysis. This year’s estimation methodology will utilize covariate-based Spatially Explicit Capture-Recapture (SECR) modeling, allowing for individual identification of elephants through DNA obtained from dung samples. This advanced approach mirrors the successful methodologies used in national-level tiger and leopard estimations, providing a robust scientific framework for accurate population counts.
The resource team for the training consisted of experts from the Wildlife Institute of India, including Bhim Singh, Shravana Goswami, Krishna Mishra, Manish Singanjude, and Harshvardhan Singh Rathore.
They equipped the trainees with essential skills and knowledge to enhance their capabilities in conducting the estimation effectively.
In addition to the core training, participants were introduced to the MSTrIPES polygon application, a user-friendly tool designed to record geo-referenced field observations and streamline data archiving. This technology aims to minimize errors in sampling and ensure the integrity of data collected during the estimation process.
The successful execution of this training program is a crucial step toward ensuring the sustainability of elephant populations in Northeast India, reflecting the commitment of the MoEFCC and local authorities to wildlife conservation and management.