Assam: Elephant Slain at Raimona; Tusks Stolen, Trunk Savagely Chopped

In a grim incident, an adult elephant was discovered dead by vigilant forest rangers at Raimona National Park in Assam.
The tusker, believed to have been shot by suspected poachers, fell victim to a brutal act of wildlife crime. The poachers not only extinguished the life of the elephant but also callously stole its tusks, underscoring the ongoing threat posed by illegal poaching activities.
Adding to the brutality, the elephant's trunk was also chopped off.
Sources informed that the grim discovery was made during routine patrols, indicating that the elephant had been killed approximately 4-5 days prior.
The carcass was found at Kachugaon division of the national park, sources further informed.
Meanwhile, forest authorities have initiated active investigation into the incident, aiming to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Recently, a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Simlapara in Krishnai of Assam’s Goalpara district. The officials of the Forest department reached the scene after being informed by the locals. The cauase of the tusker’s death was yet to be established.
This occurrence has contributed to the growing concern as it marks yet another instance of mysterious elephant deaths in the region.