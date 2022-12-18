Assam: Two Ivory Tusks Seized in Rangia, 3 Held

The Rangia Police on Sunday seized two ivory tusks during an operation and arrested three persons in connection to the seizure.

According to sources, the three men bought the ivory tusks from a man in Changsari for Rs. 80,000.

The youths were planning to sell the two elephant tusks for Rs 2 lakh.

The three youths have been identified as Kishor Boro from Changsari, Dhruba Deka and Jeevan Bezbaruah from Kalalpur.

The police also seized two motorcycles and two mobile phones along with the ivory teeth.

The Rangia Police handed over the matter to forest department for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the arrested youths are being interrogated regarding the matter.

Interacting with the media, the forest department said, "Three youths have been held with ivory teeth. The matter is being investigated at present."