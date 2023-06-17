Assam: Embankment Breach Poses Threat to Barpeta Residents

A major threat is haunting the residents of Assam's Barpeta district as the water level in various rivers is rising at an alarming rate. The rise in water level of various rivers has also inundated many areas of lower Assam.

A newly built embankment on the Harijan rivulet that connects Moranadi river and Nakhanda river has already started to breach. Due to continuous downpour, soil erosion is now taking place in the newly built embankment. The people residing in nearby areas are terrified about the forthcoming flood.

"Our major concern is that if the embankment breaches, we'll have nowhere to go," said a resident near Harijan.

Moreover, the contractor responsible for building the embankment is accused of doing poor work. “Even rollers weren't properly used while building the embankment", said a local resident.

However, the residents appeal the local administration to take necessary steps to halt the embankment erosion.





