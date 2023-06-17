Karnataka Police To Sensitize People After Assam Delivery Boy Abused

Karnataka Police will launch sensitization drives in Resident Welfare Associations and various neighborhoods to ensure people are more sensitive to Swiggy and Zomato delivery personnel belonging from Assam and the Northeast, said Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office, which was conveyed to the Assam Chief Minister’s Office.
This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted a media report about a delivery partner from Assam who was harassed and tortured by residents over false charges. Asking the state government to take action, CM Sarma also tagged the Karnataka CMO in his tweet.
CM Sarma wrote, “The acute harassment & trauma being faced by a delivery agent from Assam over fake charges, is extremely disturbing. I request the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka to kindly ensure that adequate protection and justice is delivered to the said individual.”
Subsequently, Karnataka CMO contacted the Bengaluru police commissioner and asked them to take appropriate action and report back immediately. Sources were quoted by ANI as saying that the Bengaluru Police Commissioner reported back to the CMO within 12 hours.
Moreover, the Karnataka CMO conveyed to its Assam counterpart that an enquiry has been initiated based on the harassment faced by the Zomato delivery agent. Meanwhile, the police is also probing the possibility of racial differences triggering the incident.
It may be noted that the media report had highlighted that the Zomato food delivery agent had been beaten up by the occupants of an apartment in Electronics City for allegedly forcing an eight-year-old girl to go to the terrace.
However, it was later found that the girl had made a false claim and she had gone to the terrace alone and was playing there, as revealed in the CCTV footage.