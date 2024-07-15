Assam 'Front Runner' in NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24

Assam secured 65 points and nestled among 'Front Runners" in the NITI Aayog's Sunstainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2023-24.
The state showcased progress in sustainable development, improving its overall score by eight points since the 2020-21 edition. This consistent improvement, totaling 16 points since 2018, has secured Assam a place in the “Front Runner” category, which indicates a score between 65 and 99 on the SDG India Index.
Sharing the news, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to platform 'X' and said that this achievement is a pivotal moment for the state.
"I have some great news to share. The latest SDG India Index by @NITIAayog places Assam as a Front Runner State. This is a pivotal moment. Since 2018, Assam has emerged among states making the fastest progress toward achieving sustainable development goals," he wrote on 'X'.
Assam's dedication to achieving the United Nations’ SDGs is reflected in its impressive performance. Notably, Manipur made similar strides, joining Assam in the “Front Runner” category. Other northeastern states also showed significant advancements: Tripura improved by 6 points, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim by 5 points each, Mizoram by 4 points, Meghalaya by 3 points, and Nagaland by 2 points.
The NITI Aayog report categorizes states into four performance levels: Achiever, Front Runner, Performer, and Aspirant. These classifications help track the progress of states in achieving sustainable development targets. The SDG India Index 2023-24 reveals positive trends across all states and union territories, with the country’s overall SDG score reaching 71—a significant improvement from 66 in 2020-21 and 57 in 2018.