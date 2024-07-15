Assam 'Front Runner' in NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24

The NITI Aayog report categorizes states into four performance levels: Achiever, Front Runner, Performer, and Aspirant. These classifications help track the progress of states in achieving sustainable development targets. The SDG India Index 2023-24 reveals positive trends across all states and union territories, with the country’s overall SDG score reaching 71—a significant improvement from 66 in 2020-21 and 57 in 2018.