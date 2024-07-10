Assam

CM Sarma Orders Withdrawal of Unauthorized PRC Notice by DHE

The Director of Higher Education (DHE) issued a notice regarding the Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) without requisite government approval, leading Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to promptly order its withdrawal.
The Director of Higher Education (DHE) issued a notice regarding the Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) without requisite government approval, leading Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to promptly order its withdrawal. The unauthorized issuance has sparked concerns over procedural lapses within the department, prompting swift corrective action from the state administration.

Expressing his dissatisfaction on Twitter, Chief Minister Sarma called for an inquiry into the matter, emphasizing that such circulars should only originate from the government, not a directorate. He stated, "Enquire further on what authority the Director of Higher Education issued this circular."

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed the directive, stating, "The notice pertaining to Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) was issued by the Director of Higher Education without government approval. The DHE has been instructed to withdraw the notice immediately."

