Prominent Assamese actor Bhola Kataki passed away at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 2:15 pm on Friday.

Kataki was undergoing treatment since a long time at the GMCH.

Born in 1932, Bhola Kataki was an eminent stage and film actor. He also was a crucial part of theatres across the state.

Important films of his career include ‘Anirban’, ‘Jolanjoli’, ‘Raja’, among others.

Kataki is also a recipient of the ‘Natasurya Phani Sarma Award’.