Assam: Eminent Journalist Anil Barua To Be Conferred With Republic Day Journalism Award

The government of Assam on Tuesday announced via an official release that the Republic Day Journalism Award for the year 2022 will be conferred on Shri Anil Barua, eminent journalist of the state and former Editor of Dainik Asam.

The state government decided to confer the prestigious award to Anil Barua for his excellence in the field of journalism. The government of Assam declares the award every year on the eve of Republic Day.

The award carries an amount of 1 lakh, a citation, a memento and an angabastra. Notably, the previous winners of the award include Radhika Mohan Bhagawati, Kanak Sen Deka, Dhirendra Nath Chakravartty, Jadu Kakati and Atin Das.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state, the award will be ceremonially presented on a later date, the government informed.

