Assam: Eminent Writer Nagen Saikia Admitted to Hospital

Eminent writer of Assam and Sahitya Akademi Award winner Dr. Nagen Saikia has been admitted at a private hospital in Dibrugarh district on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that the writer was unwell since the last three days.

Dr Saikia’s treatment is currently underway at the hospital.

Reportedly, doctors treating Dr Saikia said that his health condition is currently stable.

Dr Saikia was born on February 11, 1939 at Hatiakhowa in Assam’s Golaghat district. He was formerly a professor in the Assamese department at Dibrugarh University.

He was the editor of Natun Dainik, an Assamese daily in 2003 and edited another Assamese daily Amar Asom in 2004-06. Saikia has published a number of literary essays, short stories, novels, books and articles.

He was conferred with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1997 for his short stories collection ‘Andharat Nizara Mukh’.

Dr Saikia became the president of Assam Sahitya Sabha in 1997.

