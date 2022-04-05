Assam: Gunotsav Postponed Till May 11

The Gunotsav programme in the schools has been postponed. It will now be held from May 11, this was announced by the Education department.

Earlier, the Gunotsav was scheduled to be held from April 20 in three phases. Now the first phase of Gunotsav will be held on May 11, third phase on May 23 and third phase in June 1.

According to officials of the Axom Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan Mission, scholastic evaluation will be done of students from Class-I to Class-IX. However, in view of the fact that the new academic session will start in April, students will be given question papers which will pertain to one Class lower. Consequently, students newly-promoted to Class-II will be given questions papers meant for Class-I and so on for the other Classes.



Further, those Class-V and Class-VIII students of the current academic session of 2021-2022, who will be in Class-VI and Class-IX respectively in the 2022-2023 academic session in some other schools, will have to appear for the Gunotsav evaluation in their original schools.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had presided over a review meeting of the Education Department on January 23. Apart from finalizing the time frame of Gunotsav 2022, it was decided at the meeting that Grade-I and Grade-II Government officers along with college teachers and post-graduate teachers would be engaged as external evaluators in the event. Besides, it was decided that retired Grade-I and Grade-II officers, retired reputed professors/teachers and Central Government employees may also be deputed as external evaluators.

