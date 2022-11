An encounter broke out between security forces and unidentified ultras at Pengeri in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday.

The Digboi-Pengeri road has hence been shut down temporarily due to security reasons.

According to sources, the firing between both the sides started after a grenade blast in the vicinity.

No injury or casualty was reported at the time of filing this report.

The identities of the said ultras are yet to be established.

More details awaited.