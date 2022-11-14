BSF Jawan Killed In Road Accident In Assam

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan tragically died in a road accident that took place in Assam’s Bajali district on Monday morning.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Bipul Sargwary.

Sources said the jawan was on a bike and was hit by a speeding truck, resulting in him dying on the spot.

The accident took place on a flyover at National Highway no. 27.

Meanwhile, local police arrested the truck driver and lodged a case against him.

Earlier today, a four-wheeler rammed into an e-rickshaw in Assam’s Goalpara killing one person on the spot and injuring several others.

According to reports, the incident took place at Dabli near Dudhnoi in the Goalpara district. A speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw carrying passengers causing the accident.

A young woman died on the spot from the accident. She was identified as Shilpashri Das, a resident of Krishnai.

Moreover, five people including four from the same family were also injured in the incident.