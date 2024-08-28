Assam Ends Aadhaar Card Freeze for 9.35 Lakh Residents Affected by NRC Errors

Addressing the media here in Guwahati on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma detailed that many affected individuals had their biometrics blocked after they visited NRC or Aadhaar Kendras between February and August 2019. This issue arose from discrepancies between the NRC draft and final lists, leading to the freezing of their Aadhaar biometrics. Despite having no direct link between NRC and Aadhaar Kendras, the overlap in office locations during that period led to complications.