Assam Ends Aadhaar Card Freeze for 9.35 Lakh Residents Affected by NRC Errors

In a significant relief for 9,35,682 residents of Assam, the state government has announced the unlocking of their biometrics, which had been frozen due to discrepancies in the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The decision, directed by the Central Government, aims to restore access to Aadhaar cards, a crucial document for accessing various services and benefits in India.
Addressing the media here in Guwahati on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma detailed that many affected individuals had their biometrics blocked after they visited NRC or Aadhaar Kendras between February and August 2019. This issue arose from discrepancies between the NRC draft and final lists, leading to the freezing of their Aadhaar biometrics. Despite having no direct link between NRC and Aadhaar Kendras, the overlap in office locations during that period led to complications.
The Chief Minister stated that these residents had been deprived of essential services, including scholarships and ration cards. Following appeals from affected individuals and discussions with organizations like the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), a cabinet sub-committee was formed to investigate the matter. The Assam cabinet subsequently urged the Central Government to resolve the issue.
On July 19, 2024, the Government of India directed Assam to detail the problem, leading to a formal proposal on July 29, 2024, requesting the release of Aadhaar cards for over 9 lakh people. The Government of India, after consulting the Solicitor General, instructed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on August 27, 2024, to unlock the biometrics. Affected individuals are expected to receive their Aadhaar cards within the next 15 days to a month.
Initial estimates had suggested over 27 lakh people were affected, but the number was later revised to 9,35,682. Regions such as Dibrugarh, Golaghat, and Sivasagar were notably impacted, with thousands of Aadhaar cards blocked.
Chief Minister Sarma described the unlocking as a crucial step towards restoring rights and access to essential services. "After years of struggle, this decision brings much-needed relief to thousands who have been caught in bureaucratic limbo," he said.
The biometric freeze had severe implications. Rohimuddin Ahmed from Barpeta, a daily wage laborer, described the lack of an Aadhaar card as a "nightmare," preventing him from accessing basic necessities. Similarly, Parbati Das from Nagaon faced difficulties in enrolling her children in school and accessing government schemes due to the absence of an Aadhaar card.
The unlocking process will begin immediately, with the government working to ensure all affected individuals regain access to their Aadhaar cards. While civil rights groups have welcomed the decision, they continue to advocate for broader reforms to prevent future issues.
The decision marks a hopeful end to a prolonged period of uncertainty for many residents, with cautious optimism that it will lead to a more stable and secure future.