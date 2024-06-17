Assam Ends 'VIP Culture': Govt Officials To Pay Their Own Electricity Bills From July 1

In a move to eliminate 'VIP culture,' Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that ministers and government officials will now be responsible for paying their own electricity bills.
"We are ending the VIP Culture rule of paying electricity bills of Government officials using tax payer money. Myself and the Chief Secretary will set an example and start paying our power bills from July 1 onwards. Beginning July 2024, all public servants will have to pay for their own electricity consumption," the Chief Minister wrote in a post on X.
Additionally, CM Sarma emphasized Assam's commitment to energy conservation by introducing a program that will automatically disconnect electricity at most government offices at 8 PM, with exceptions for the CM Secretariat, Home, and Finance Departments. This initiative, already implemented in 8,000 government offices, schools, and other institutions, aims to significantly reduce electricity consumption.
"Our aim is to gradually move all Govt establishments to solar power and we are exploring beginning this work from our Medical Colleges and Universities across the State," Assam CM added.
The Chief Minister launched the Janata Bhawan Solar Project at the state Secretariat Complex on Sunday, furthering Assam's renewable energy efforts. The project includes a 2.5-MW capacity grid-connected solar PV system installed on rooftops and ground surfaces, expected to generate an average of 3 lakh units of electricity monthly. With an investment of Rs 12.56 crore, the project is projected to recover costs within four years, saving about Rs 30 lakh per month.
This initiative has made the Assam Secretariat Complex the first civil secretariat in India to rely entirely on solar-generated electricity for daily consumption.