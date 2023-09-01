Assam Entrepreneur Alpana Saikia Set to Introduce First Ever Tea Wine

Guwahati entrepreneur Alpana Saikia is all set to introduce wine which will be produced from Assam Tea.
With the curiosity to create something new that can take Assam to an international level, Alpana Saikia with all her resources and personal research has created the first-ever tea wine after making wine from fruits like peach, Banana, grapes, watermelon, pineapple etc.
In 2017, researchers proved that good wine can be made out of tea retaining all its benefits and refreshment. But no peroson has ever tried to commercialize Tea Wine. In 2019, the Assam government introduced license for heritage wine but tea wine did not fall under this category and it came into notice that Alpana was the first one to apply for the license for Tea Wine.
“All our legal process are almost done apart from a few formalities and we have got good feedback from our near and dear ones whoever have tasted the tea wine, we are hopeful that this is going to be one of a kind product in the market and like other Assam based products tea wine will also be recognized globally,” said Alpana Saikia.
Alpana is the first person who will be producing wine from tea in Assam, after multiple processes, experimentation and positive feedback. Tea wine is all set to get a commercial license and will be available in the market very soon.