Rajasthan-Based Zetta Farms Set to Revolutionize Assam Tea Industry | Know-how

“The tea industry is one of the most organized sectors in the economy and is also the second most consumed beverage in the country after water. Despite the popularity and high demand, the sector has succumbed to losses, yielding low income for farm workers. Bringing their expertise into the sector Zetta Farms is poised to bring about a change through their practices in Assam and hope to replicate the same model across farms. The goal is to improve farm yield as well as uplift and empower farm workers by offering them an improved livelihood and standard of living,” said Rhituraj Sharma, Founder Zetta Firms to the media.