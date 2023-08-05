Rajasthan-Based Zetta Farms Set to Revolutionize Assam Tea Industry | Know-how

Prasenjit Deb
At a time when the state government is eyeing to celebrate 200 years of Assam tea, which coincides with year 2023, in a grand manner, Zetta Farms, a leading force from Rajasthan revolutionizing the agricultural industry, today announced an expansion of its portfolio with a sprawling 1000-acre tea estate in the serene landscapes of Assam.
This visionary project marks Zetta Farms’ entry into the tea industry, offering an exquisite range of teas with prices ranging from Rs 600 per kg to Rs. 5 lakhs per kg.
Nestled in the lush landscapes of Assam’s Udalguri district, renowned for its fertile soil and optimal climate, the new tea estate represents a strategic move by Zetta Farms to create a sustainable tea production model.
“The tea industry is one of the most organized sectors in the economy and is also the second most consumed beverage in the country after water. Despite the popularity and high demand, the sector has succumbed to losses, yielding low income for farm workers. Bringing their expertise into the sector Zetta Farms is poised to bring about a change through their practices in Assam and hope to replicate the same model across farms. The goal is to improve farm yield as well as uplift and empower farm workers by offering them an improved livelihood and standard of living,” said Rhituraj Sharma, Founder Zetta Firms to the media.
Sharma also mentioned that to ensure viability in agri business, Zetta Firms have indulged in end to end activities from Farming till marketing & Branding.
“Our partners Jaipur Chakki & RPJ Tea Private Limited are into Marketing & Retail activities. Jaipur Chakki has Online and Offline operations in Jaipur & Ahmedabad. Company presently has 10 stores in these cities. Company plans to enter into 10 more locations with 100+ stores across Metros and Tier-1 cities. RPJ tea Private limited specialises in Tea and has 6 exclusive outlets and has launched the POWER TEA brand in India. The company also sells through online channel. Both Jaipur Chakki & RPJ will sell the produce of garden across Indian cities from Farming till marketing & Branding,” added Sharma.
Taking on the entire tea value chain, Zetta Farms will be actively involved in every aspect, from cultivation and growth to selling and marketing. This end-to-end approach of Zetta Farms maintains complete control over the quality of the tea produced, claimed the Founder of Zetta Firms.
Also, stressing on creating employment opportunities in the state, Sharma asserted that in addition to delivering exceptional tea products, Zetta Farms’ tea estate project also aims to support local communities by creating employment opportunities and fostering skill development. “The company's dedication to corporate social responsibility and community welfare further strengthens its position as a responsible and progressive player in the tea industry,” said Sharma further.
Meanwhile, Vishnu Upadhyay, founder of Jaipur Chakki while speaking to the media said that amidst Assam's tea-rich heritage and promising growth in the tea industry, Zetta Farms’ 1000-acre tea estate stands as a remarkable venture.
"With Assam producing nearly 700 million kg of tea annually and accounting for around half of India's tea production, we are thrilled to be a part of this flourishing landscape. Our goal is to introduce teas of unparalleled quality that embody the essence of Assam's rich flavour and culture while fostering sustainable practices that benefit both nature and local communities. We are diligently working towards changing how the sector operates to make it self sustainable in the long run,” said Vishnu.
On the other hand, Chetan Joshi, managing end to end tea operations of Zetta Firms and founder of RPJ Tea Pvt. Ltd. Informed that despite being a bootstrapped company, Zetta farms has leveraged their own profits to develop and acquire the tea estate. “This ambitious project reflects their commitment to organic growth and self-reliance, making it a true success story of perseverance and strategic financial management,” said Chetan Joshi.