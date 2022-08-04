CWG 2022: Tejaswin Shankar Bags India’s First Medal in Track and Field

Tejaswin Shankar opened India's account in track and field after clinching the bronze medal in the men's high jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Tejaswin took home bronze with a best effort of 2.22m while New Zealand's Hamish Kerr won Gold with 2.25m and Australia's Brandon Starc won silver.

23-year-old Tejaswin started with a successful jump of 2.10m in his first attempt. He took a smooth jump as he cleared the 2.15m hurdle with complete ease on his first attempt. He then executed the 2.19m jump in an emphatic fashion.

But when Bahamas' Donald Thomas couldn't clear 2.25 in his final attempt, Tejaswin was assured of a bronze. Assured of a medal, Tejaswin opted to use his final jump to take a crack at 2.28m but failed to clear it and settle for a bronze medal.