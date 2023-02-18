Assam: Eviction drive at Digboi’s Bogapani leaves HSLC, HS students homeless

The recent eviction drive to clear the illegally encroached railway lands from the Digboi’s Bogapani locality almost dashed the hopes of about 70 students who are supposed to sit for the upcoming HSLC and HS examinations 2023.

The drive at the railway lands in Bogapani was carried out by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) last Wednesday.

The students of the HSLC and HS examinations staged a hunger strike outside the railway station of Bogapani locality on Saturday demanding electricity, a proper environment for studying including other facilities like fooding.

The students who claimed to be homeless now have urged the state government for immediate help.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, a HS second year student said, “We lost our home and now we are homeless, we are unable to study. I will be appearing for my HS examination on February 20. State government should take immediate step and arrange us an environment to study.”

Slamming the state government, an All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader criticized the government for not arranging any fooding and lodging facilities after NFR carried out an eviction drive at Bogapani last Wednesday.

“Not a single official from the administration has visited us after the eviction drive. Students are not getting a proper environment to prepare for the upcoming HSLC and HS examinations. As of now, they are being rehabilitated at an auditorium under the village panchayat, but, that is not fruitful. There are more than 70 students inside the auditorium,” said the AASU leader.

It is noteworthy to mention that situation turned tense at Bogapani locality in Digboi police station under Tinsukia district after security forces allegedly lathi-charged local residents as they attempted to stop an eviction drive by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Wednesday morning.

Sources informed that several local people sustained injuries during the clash with the police and the security forces.

The Digboi police, however, said that there were no injuries in the clash.

Officer in charge, Digboi police station, Debayajyoti Dutta while speaking to Pratidin Time told, “There was no lathi-charge incident, but, we had to push back the protesters as they tried to block the eviction drive by the NFR. There were no injuries at all. NFR is carrying out an electrification work covering Bogapani railway station to Makum railway station in the first phase.”

The police official further stated that in the second phase the electrification work will cover upto Ledu railway station.

“More than 200 residents including some shops will be evicted in the NFR eviction drive at Bogapani locality,” added the officer in charge.

Meanwhile, NFR CPRO, Sabyasachi De on Saturday told Pratidin Time, “Eviction drives at railway lands will continue until 100% the lands is free from encroachment. Moreover, electrification work is being carried out throughout NFR as a part of the developmental works. Since encroachment in the railway land is crime itself and thus, such drives will be carried out in the future as well.”

Sabyasachi also informed that around 20 houses have received stay order from court, hence, apart from the said houses, all other dwellings were demolished which were illegally constructed.