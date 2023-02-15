Assam: Uproar in Digboi’s Bogapani after NFR carries out eviction drive

Situation turned tensed at Bogapani locality under Digboi police station under Tinsukia district after security forces allegedly lathi-charge locals after they attempted to block an eviction drive by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Wednesday morning.

Sources informed that the several local people sustained injuries during the clash with the police and the security forces.

The Digboi police, however, said that there were no injuries in the clash.

Speaking to the Pratidin Time, officer in charge, Digboi police station, Debayajyoti Dutta said, “There was no lathi-charge incident, but, we had to push back the protesters as they tried to block the eviction drive by the NFR. There were no injuries at all. NFR is carrying out an electrification work covering Bogapani railway station to Makum railway station in the first phase.”

The police official also stated that in the second phase the electrification work will cover upto Ledu railway station.

“More than 200 residents including some shops will be evicted in the NFR eviction drive at Bogapani locality,” added the officer in charge.

It may be mentioned that two years back a similar clash between the police and the public were reported from the Bogapani locality after administration in a bid to pave way carried out an eviction drive at a historical ‘Dangoria Baba Than’ (Shiva Temple).

Meanwhile, a day earlier, the district administration in Assam’s Nagaon and Sonitpur had started an eviction drive to free the Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary from illegal encroachments.

The drive that started on Tuesday morning amid heavy security force deployment will continue till Thursday, informed sources.