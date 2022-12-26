Assam: Eviction Drive Carried Out At Satra Kanara In Barpeta

The Barpeta district administration in Assam on Monday conducted an eviction drive at the Baghbor constituency to clear illegally occupied government lands.

According to reports, the eviction drive was carried out at Satra Kanara village in the Baghbor constituency of Assam’s Barpeta district.

Around 400 bighas of illegally occupied government lands at number 12 seat of Satra Kanara were freed during the drive.

Meanwhile, the district administration had issued circulars informing of the eviction drive to the occupants of the government lands a week ago.

Several occupants had reportedly heeded to the notification and left the in the given time, however, many still remained who were evicted today.

Officials informed that around 40 families had to be evicted during the drive conducted early today morning.

It may be noted that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 21 asserted that eviction drives to clear government and forest land in the state will continue.