Assam: Eviction Drive Carried Out At Satra Kanara In Barpeta

The Barpeta district administration in Assam on Monday conducted an eviction drive at the Baghbor constituency to clear illegally occupied government lands.
According to reports, the eviction drive was carried out at Satra Kanara village in the Baghbor constituency of Assam’s Barpeta district.
Around 400 bighas of illegally occupied government lands at number 12 seat of Satra Kanara were freed during the drive.
Meanwhile, the district administration had issued circulars informing of the eviction drive to the occupants of the government lands a week ago.
Several occupants had reportedly heeded to the notification and left the in the given time, however, many still remained who were evicted today.
Officials informed that around 40 families had to be evicted during the drive conducted early today morning.
It may be noted that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 21 asserted that eviction drives to clear government and forest land in the state will continue.
Speaking in the assembly during a Zero Hour discussion initiated by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Sarma said the BJP government will continue to carry out eviction exercises and “there is no point talking about it”.
“Eviction is a continuous process and it won’t stop. We will clear forest and government land (across the state) as well as in Batadrava,” he said.
Sarma said Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries), just like Batadrava, represent the identity and culture of the Assamese people.
“All people, whether Hindus or Muslims, will have to vacate Satra land. We request all to leave the encroached land or else we will do eviction there,” he added.
When Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain appealed to the government to look after the basic needs such as drinking water and food of the evicted people in Batadrava, the chief minister said, “There’s no policy to give water to evicted people. They broke the law by occupying land, so we can’t hold camps for them. It’s the job of the NGOs.”