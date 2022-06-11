Assam: Eviction Drives Carried out in Tinsukia Against Illegal Dhabas & Restaurants

The Tinsukia Revenue Circle Office has conducted an eviction drive at Tinsukia-Makum Road on Saturday morning. The administration in a notification ordered to evict 14 numbers of illegal dhabas, and restaurants by the roadside.

As per the instruction, the eviction was carried out from today morning. The Apu’s restaurant and 13 others have been evicted.

The notification issued by the Tinsukia Revenue Circle Office said that the dhabas and restaurants have encroached upon roadside reserved land as per the report received from the concerned Lor Mandals (LMs) of Tinsukia revenue circle.

The restaurants on the roadside reserved land will be evicted as per Section 18 (2) of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, the notification reads.

The Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia therefore asked to immediately remove the encroachment within two days.

Adequate security personnel, including women security personnel have been deployed in the eviction sites as per the order of the administration so that no untoward incident could take place.