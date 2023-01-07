Assam: Lakhimpur Admin To Carry out Eviction Drive at Pabha De Reserve

The Lakhimpur administration will carry out a massive eviction drive at Pabha De Reserve. The administration will launch an operation in the area from January 10.

According to reports, the administration has also deployed police and CRPF in the area ahead of the eviction drive.

A total of 501 hectare of land will be evicted from encroachers as per the order of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that the state government will continue the eviction drive in order to make the government land free from the encroachers.

In December, the Nagaon district administration had started a large-scale eviction drive in four villages to clear plots of government land of alleged encroachment.

Eviction drive has also been carried out in Goalpara on January 6.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, "This government will be with the law of the land...we don't want vote, hence it is better to stay with the law."

Further, the chief minister claimed that he has asked the MLAs of the Goalpara district to find a middle way so that the people could be reallocated as the forest land will have to be protected from being encroached.

"They will have to discuss the matter with the administration and the high court to find out a way to save the people...without thinking of an alternative if the legislators walk up to the high court it would not help any people from the eviction drive," he added.