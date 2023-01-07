Assam: Ex-MLA Arrested For Possession Of Deadly Automatic Rifles

Kokrajhar police on Friday night arrested a former MLA in Assam’s Baksa district for illegal possession of deadly automatic rifles along with live magazines.

The accused in question is Hitesh Basumatary, former BPF MLA from Mushalpur constituency in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

He was arrested along with two others during an operation that was conducted last night.

Police seized one AK series rifle with over 130 rounds and one M-16 rifle with around 10 live rounds.

According to police, Basumatary was trying to create a new terrorist organisation in Bodoland and was planning to recruit young boys and girls in the outfit.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.