Assam Evicts Arunachali Encroachers in Ronga Reserve Forest, 1 Detained

Days after encroachers from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly rebuilt structures inside Assam territory, a fresh eviction drive was conducted in the Ronga Reserve Forest on Sunday.

Officials from the Assam Forest Department, with the support of over a hundred police and security personnel, carried out an eviction at the Dengkabosti area of the reserved forest. As per sources, an illegal house constructed by alleged Arunachali settlers was demolished.

During today’s drive, led by the District Forest Officer and Bihpuria Revenue Circle Officer, the department deployed three excavators to completely demolish the structure. The eviction team also faced resistance, as some Arunachali miscreants attempted to attack officials by pelting stones, damaging one vehicle in the process.

Further, an Arunachali national, identified as Tana Tadu, a retired sub-inspector of Arunachal Pradesh Police who was allegedly behind the illegal construction, has been detained for questioning.

Earlier, on August 16, forest officials, along with police, had evicted the house built illegally on the banks of the Gabharu River under the Kachjuli Range Office. However, within just two days, on August 18, the house was reconstructed by the Arunachali encroachers. Locals and forest staff also reported that teak plantations inside the Ranga Reserve Forest were marked with signboards reading “No Trespass” and “Pvt Allotted Land DC/LM/LPC-267/11”.

