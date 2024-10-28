Assam: Ex-BJP Leader Exits Bypoll Race After Jayanta Malla's Intervention

Former BJP leader and vice president of the Cachar district BJP, Amiya Kanti Das, announced the withdrawal of his nomination as an independent candidate on Monday. This decision followed extensive discussions with senior BJP leader Jayanta Malla Baruah.
Das had filed his nomination on October 24, shortly after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), driven by internal strife over the party's candidate selection for the Dholai Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC). Instead of endorsing Das, the party granted the ticket to Nihar Ranjan Das, leading to accusations of favouritism directed at MP Parimal Suklabaidya.
His resignation was a response to what he termed "internal conflicts" regarding the Dholai by-poll ticket, a decision that sparked discontent among party ranks.
Following his resignation, approximately 300 BJP workers left the party in protest, citing the denial of a ticket to the experienced leader, who has dedicated over three decades of service to the BJP. However, Das emphasized that he did not instigate this mass resignation.